Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-7; Appalachian State 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Appalachian State came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, falling 28-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Appalachian State, but they got scores from TE Henry Pearson and RB Daetrich Harrington.

Meanwhile, a win for Old Dominion just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 37-3 defeat to the James Madison Dukes. Old Dominion was down 30-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Hayden Wolff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 112 yards passing.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Appalachian State is now 5-5 while the Monarchs sit at 3-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Appalachian State ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 26 on the season. But Old Dominion enters the game with only 12 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 23rd best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 16-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Appalachian State have won both of the games they've played against Old Dominion in the last eight years.