Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Robert Morris 0-7; Appalachian State 4-3

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 50-point (!) margin of victory.

The Mountaineers made easy work of the Georgia State Panthers last week and carried off a 42-17 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. It was another big night for Appalachian State's RB Camerun Peoples, who rushed for two TDs and 168 yards on 23 carries.

Appalachian State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. LB Tyler Bird picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Robert Morris last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 38-14 defeat to the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Robert Morris was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 30 to nothing.

This next contest looks promising for the Mountaineers, who are favored by a full 50 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Appalachian State's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Robert Morris' defeat dropped them down to 0-7. We'll see if Appalachian State can repeat their recent success or if the Colonials bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.40

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 50-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 50.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.