Despite sharing a last name with his uncles and former NFL starting quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning is really distinguishing himself in the family with how he's making a name for himself with his high school highlight reel. He not only started on the varsity team as a freshman at the Isadore Newman School in New Orleans -- something his Super Bowl winning uncles didn't do -- but he can use his body to run over defenders in way neither Peyton nor Eli could.

This truck stick highlight came on Friday in a game against Country Day (Metairie, La.). Late in the first quarter after dropping back to pass on a first down play, Manning began scrambling in the backfield looking for an open receiver. He then decided to bolt over to his right where he met a lone defensive back ready to make a tackle. The defender stopped in place, but Manning kept moving, lowered his shoulder and bowled over his opponent. Needless to say, the sideline for Manning's team was absolutely ecstatic.

Manning, the No. 5 prospect in 247Sports' class of 2023 recruiting rankings, has already established himself as a better high school quarterback than either of his uncles were at this point in their careers, at least according to Manning family patriarch, and New Orleans Saints legend, Archie. He's backing up the high praise on the field this year with highlights like this, and also scoring six touchdowns in a game a couple weeks ago during his sophomore season debut.