High school sophomore quarterback Arch Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, has helped lead his high school team to a 6-0 record. Isidore Newman celebrated a 14-7 win over St. Charles Catholic to improve to 6-0 on the season.

St. Charles Catholic drops to 4-2 with the loss.

The New Orleans (La.) team is lead by Manning, who is currently the No. 5 ranked prospect nationally in the class of 2023, in all positions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound QB has 16 touchdown passes and nine touchdowns on the ground so far this season.

Manning has impressed this year, scoring six touchdown in his sophomore debut and rushing for three touchdowns in last week's victory over Riverside Catholic.

One week before their Riverside Catholic win, Manning threw four touchdowns in a 48-0 shutout blowout win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

His impressive on-field performance has received high praise from many, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who believes Manning will be a "great player."

The young star reportedly has scholarship offers from schools including LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Duke.

Next week, Arch looks to go 7-0 as they take on New Orleans (La.) Cohen. Two games remain in the regular season.