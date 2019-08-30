Watch Arizona St. vs. Kent St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Arizona St. (home) vs. Kent St. (away)
Last Season Records: Arizona St. 7-6-0; Kent St. 2-10-0;
What to Know
Arizona St. and Kent St. will face off at 10 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Arizona St. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 2-10 season, Kent St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
Arizona St. has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 24.5 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Bettors have moved against the Sun Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 26 point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 103 degrees.
-
