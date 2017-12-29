WATCH: Arizona State receiver makes the best catch of the bowl season
N'Keal Harry tipped the ball to himself on a diving catch
You know us, we can't resist a good "Catch of the Year" candidate when they come along, and boy, did Arizona State's N'Keal Harry submit his nomination in style.
Harry made a spectacular diving catch in the Hyundai Sun Bowl against NC State by actually tipping the ball to himself as he left the ground. It's probably equal parts lucky and good, but either way, the 37-yard pickup was highlight worthy.
WHAT?!— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 29, 2017
HOW did N'Keal Harry come down with this ball? pic.twitter.com/2Zw3dxMURL
Harry later caught a six-yard touchdown to make the game 21-10 in favor of NC State, but thanks to his efforts on that drive, he gave the Sun Devils some life.
