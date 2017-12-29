WATCH: Arizona State receiver makes the best catch of the bowl season

N'Keal Harry tipped the ball to himself on a diving catch

You know us, we can't resist a good "Catch of the Year" candidate when they come along, and boy, did Arizona State's N'Keal Harry submit his nomination in style. 

Harry made a spectacular diving catch in the Hyundai Sun Bowl against NC State by actually tipping the ball to himself as he left the ground. It's probably equal parts lucky and good, but either way, the 37-yard pickup was highlight worthy. 

Harry later caught a six-yard touchdown to make the game 21-10 in favor of NC State, but thanks to his efforts on that drive, he gave the Sun Devils some life. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories