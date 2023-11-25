1st Quarter Report

Their last head-to-head back in November of 2022 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Arizona and Arizona State will finish this one. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Arizona leads 10-7 over Arizona State.

Arizona entered the game having won five straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will Arizona State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

No. 15 Arizona Wildcats @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Arizona 8-3, Arizona State 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Mountain America Stadium. Arizona is coming into the contest hot, having won their last five games.

Arizona stacked a fourth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They blew past Utah 42-18. The oddsmakers were on Arizona's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Arizona's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tetairoa McMillan, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 21 yards and a touchdown while completing 100% of his passes. Noah Fifita was another key contributor, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73.3% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Arizona State gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 49-13 defeat at the hands of Oregon. Arizona State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Arizona's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3. As for Arizona State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.

Arizona skirted past Arizona State 38-35 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arizona is a big 13-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Arizona.

Nov 25, 2022 - Arizona 38 vs. Arizona State 35

Nov 27, 2021 - Arizona State 38 vs. Arizona 15

Dec 11, 2020 - Arizona State 70 vs. Arizona 7

Nov 30, 2019 - Arizona State 24 vs. Arizona 14

Nov 24, 2018 - Arizona State 41 vs. Arizona 40

Nov 25, 2017 - Arizona State 42 vs. Arizona 30

Nov 25, 2016 - Arizona 56 vs. Arizona State 35

Nov 21, 2015 - Arizona State 52 vs. Arizona 37

Injury Report for Arizona State

Ben Coleman: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Drew Pyne: questionable (Leg)

Xavier Guillory: out (Undisclosed)

Xavion Alford: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Elijhah Badger: out (Undisclosed)

Prince Dorbah: out (Arm)

Bram Walden: out (Undisclosed)

Isaia Glass: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Emmit Bohle: Out for the Season (Leg)

Injury Report for Arizona