Who's Playing

No. 6 Oregon Ducks @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Oregon 9-1, Arizona State 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oregon. The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. Despite being away, Oregon is looking at a 24.5-point advantage in the spread.

Oregon entered their tilt with USC with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Oregon came out on top against USC by a score of 36-27 on Saturday.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Bo Nix and Caleb Williams. Nix had a great game and threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes. Meanwhile, Williams did his best for the losing side, throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in a rushing scores.

Meanwhile, Arizona State beat UCLA 17-7 on Saturday. The victory was just what Arizona State needed coming off of a 55-3 loss in their prior match.

Elijhah Badger and Cam Skattebo were among the main playmakers for Arizona State as the former picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown and the latter rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon pushed their record up to 9-1 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 47.9 points per game. As for Arizona State, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-7.

Odds

Oregon is a big 24.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Arizona State.