Who's Playing
No. 6 Oregon Ducks @ Arizona State Sun Devils
Current Records: Oregon 9-1, Arizona State 3-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.40
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oregon. The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. Despite being away, Oregon is looking at a 24.5-point advantage in the spread.
Oregon entered their tilt with USC with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Oregon came out on top against USC by a score of 36-27 on Saturday.
The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Bo Nix and Caleb Williams. Nix had a great game and threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes. Meanwhile, Williams did his best for the losing side, throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in a rushing scores.
Meanwhile, Arizona State beat UCLA 17-7 on Saturday. The victory was just what Arizona State needed coming off of a 55-3 loss in their prior match.
Elijhah Badger and Cam Skattebo were among the main playmakers for Arizona State as the former picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown and the latter rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Oregon pushed their record up to 9-1 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 47.9 points per game. As for Arizona State, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-7.
Odds
Oregon is a big 24.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 22.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 53.5 points.
Series History
Oregon has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Arizona State.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Arizona State 31 vs. Oregon 28
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oregon 31 vs. Arizona State 29
- Sep 23, 2017 - Arizona State 37 vs. Oregon 35
- Oct 29, 2016 - Oregon 54 vs. Arizona State 35
- Oct 29, 2015 - Oregon 61 vs. Arizona State 55