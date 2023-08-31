Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Southern Utah 0-0, Arizona State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Mountain America Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Southern Utah finished on the wrong side of .500 (5-6), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Arizona State finished with a dismal 3-9 record.

Series History

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.