Who's Playing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Arizona State Sun Devils
Current Records: Southern Utah 0-0, Arizona State 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils will host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Mountain America Stadium.
Looking back to last season, Southern Utah finished on the wrong side of .500 (5-6), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Arizona State finished with a dismal 3-9 record.
Series History
Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.
- Sep 02, 2021 - Arizona State 41 vs. Southern Utah 14