Watch Arizona State vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arizona State vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
Florida State @ Arizona State
Current Records: Florida State 6-6; Arizona State 7-5
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Florida State Seminoles have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and ASU and FSU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Sun Devils have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Sun Devils had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-14 win over the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona State's RB Eno Benjamin was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for two TDs and 168 yards on 34 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for FSU four weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 40-17 walloping at the Florida Gators' hands. Florida State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Cam Akers, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 17 carries. That touchdown -- 50-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.
ASU's victory brought them up to 7-5 while FSU's defeat pulled them down to 6-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: ASU is stumbling into the contest with the 17th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 270.1 on average. FSU have had an even harder time: they are 11th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 283.5 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sun Devils are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Sun Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
