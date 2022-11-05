Who's Playing

No. 12 UCLA @ Arizona State

Current Records: UCLA 6-1; Arizona State 3-5

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. With a combined 1,080 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

After constant struggles on the road, ASU has finally found some success away from home. They netted a 42-34 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes last week. It was another big night for ASU's RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for three TDs and 118 yards on 23 carries.

Meanwhile, UCLA turned the game against the Stanford Cardinal into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 523 yards to 270. UCLA blew past Stanford 38-13 last week. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bruins had established a 31-6 advantage. RB Zach Charbonnet was a one-man wrecking crew for UCLA, rushing for three TDs and 198 yards on 21 carries.

The Sun Devils have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought ASU up to 3-5 and UCLA to 6-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU enters the contest having picked the ball off nine times, good for 22nd in the nation. But the Bruins come into the game boasting the 24th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at four. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.62

Odds

The Bruins are a big 11-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State have won four out of their last seven games against UCLA.