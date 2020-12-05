Who's Playing

UCLA @ Arizona State

Current Records: UCLA 2-2; Arizona State 0-1

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. UCLA should still be riding high after a win, while ASU will be looking to right the ship.

The Bruins strolled past the Arizona Wildcats with points to spare last week, taking the game 27-10. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. UCLA's WR Demetric Felton was on fire, rushing for one TD and 206 yards on 32 carries.

Meanwhile, ASU might have drawn first blood against the USC Trojans four weeks ago, but it was USC who got the last laugh. The Sun Devils lost 28-27 to the Trojans. Arizona State's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Jayden Daniels, who passed for one TD and 134 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 111 yards on the ground. Daniels' 55-yard touchdown toss to RB Rachaad White in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

ASU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. LB Merlin Robertson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Bruins are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

UCLA's victory brought them up to 2-2 while ASU's defeat pulled them down to 0-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: UCLA ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. Less enviably, ASU is stumbling into the matchup with the second most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 556 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a 3-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona State have won three out of their last five games against UCLA.