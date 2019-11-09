Watch Arizona State vs. USC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. USC (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 5-3; USC 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. They will take on the USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field after a week off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Arizona State came up short against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago, falling 42-32. QB Jayden Daniels put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Daniels' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Utah Utes three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, USC might not have won anyway, but with 109 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They suffered a grim 56-24 defeat to the Oregon Ducks. QB Kedon Slovis had a pretty forgettable game: despite three touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 4.63 yards per passing attempt.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils come into the game boasting the sixth fewest interceptions in the league at two. On the other end of the spectrum, USC is stumbling into the contest with the seventh most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 13 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Sun Devils as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

USC have won three out of their last four games against Arizona State.