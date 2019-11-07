Watch Arizona State vs. USC: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. USC (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 5-3; USC 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arizona State is heading back home. They will take on USC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field after a week off. Arizona State will be hoping to build upon the 38-35 win they picked up against USC the last time they played in October of last year.

The Sun Devils came up short against UCLA last week, falling 42-32. Arizona State's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Jayden Daniels, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Daniels' performance made up for a slower contest against Utah two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Trojans might not have won anyway, but with 109 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 56-24 punch to the gut against Oregon. One thing holding the Trojans back was the mediocre play of QB Kedon Slovis, who did not have his best game; despite three touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 4.63 yards per passing attempt.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Sun Devils going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Sun Devils rank sixth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, USC is seventh worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 13 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

USC have won three out of their last four games against Arizona State.