Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
No. 18 Arizona State (home) vs. Washington State (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 4-1-0; Washington State 3-2-0
What to Know
Washington State won both of their matches against Arizona State last season (38-24 and 37-32) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Washington State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Arizona State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Cougars found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-13 punch to the gut against Utah two weeks ago. QB Anthony Gordon had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.14 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Arizona State and California, but Arizona State stepped up in the second half. Arizona State came out on top against California by a score of 24-17. That result was just more of the same for the Sun Devils, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 24 of 2016).
Arizona State's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Washington State's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils are stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Sun Devils, the Cougars come into the contest boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 24.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.90
Odds
The Sun Devils are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cougars.
Bettors have moved against the Sun Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Washington State have won both of the games they've played against Arizona State in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Washington State 37 vs. Arizona State 32
- Nov 07, 2015 - Washington State 38 vs. Arizona State 24
