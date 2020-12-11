Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Arizona

Current Records: Arizona State 0-2; Arizona 0-4

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 4-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Sun Devils and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. ASU is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

ASU came within a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins last week, but they wound up with a 25-18 loss. A silver lining for ASU was the play of RB DeaMonte Trayanum, who picked up 108 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes last week, falling 24-13. Despite the loss, the Wildcats had strong showings from RB Michael Wiley, who picked up 126 yards on the ground on nine carries, and RB Gary Brightwell, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 20 carries. Brightwell's performance made up for a slower matchup against UCLA two weeks ago.

The Sun Devils are now 0-2 while Arizona sits at 0-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: ASU ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. Less enviably, the Wildcats are third worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 273.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sun Devils, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona State have won four out of their last five games against Arizona.