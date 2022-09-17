Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Arizona

Current Records: North Dakota State 2-0; Arizona 1-1

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with North Dakota State going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The Bison were fully in charge last week, breezing past the North Carolina A&T Aggies 43-3 at home. The team accrued 36 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

There was early excitement for Arizona after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Mississippi State Bulldogs who ended up claiming the real prize. The Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 39-17 punch to the gut against MSU. A silver lining for Arizona was the play of RB Michael Wiley, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

North Dakota State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if North Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if Arizona bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Bison are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bison slightly, as the game opened with the Bison as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.