Watch Arizona vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. UCLA (away)

Current Records: Arizona 2-1-0; UCLA 1-3-0

What to Know

Arizona has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Arizona and UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. With a combined 1,168 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Wildcats and Texas Tech couldn't quite live up to the 74-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over Texas Tech two weeks ago, winning 28-14. QB Khalil Tate did work as he picked up 129 yards on the ground on 17 carries and accumulated 185 passing yards. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Tate's 84-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, after losing to Washington State the last time they met, UCLA decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. UCLA managed a 67-63 win over Washington State. That was the first win for the Bruins since their victory over the Wildcats when the two teams last met in October of last year.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 2-1 and the Bruins to 1-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Wildcats are stumbling into the game with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 372 on average. The Bruins have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 15 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bruins.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

UCLA have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.

Oct 20, 2018 - UCLA 31 vs. Arizona 30

Oct 14, 2017 - Arizona 47 vs. UCLA 30

Oct 01, 2016 - UCLA 45 vs. Arizona 24

Sep 26, 2015 - UCLA 56 vs. Arizona 30

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 84 degrees.