Watch Arizona vs. USC: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)

Current records: Arizona 2-2; USC 2-2

What to Know

USC will challenge Arizona on the road at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the match is anything like the 49-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to USC, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They skirted past Washington St. 39-36. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of JT Daniels, who passed for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Vavae Malepeai, who rushed for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, everything went Arizona's way against Oregon St. last Saturday as they made off with a 35-14 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-2. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Trojans are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Arizona is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for USC, they are 0-4-0 against the spread

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last 4 years.