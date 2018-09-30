Watch Arizona vs. USC: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Arizona vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)
Current records: Arizona 2-2; USC 2-2
What to Know
USC will challenge Arizona on the road at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the match is anything like the 49-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to USC, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They skirted past Washington St. 39-36. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of JT Daniels, who passed for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Vavae Malepeai, who rushed for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, everything went Arizona's way against Oregon St. last Saturday as they made off with a 35-14 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-2. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Trojans are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Arizona is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for USC, they are 0-4-0 against the spread
Series History
USC has won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - USC Trojans 49 vs. Arizona Wildcats 35
- 2016 - Arizona Wildcats 14 vs. USC Trojans 48
- 2015 - USC Trojans 38 vs. Arizona Wildcats 30
-
