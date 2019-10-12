Watch Arizona vs. Washington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arizona vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Arizona 4-1-0; Washington 4-2-0
What to Know
Washington won both of their matches against Arizona last season (49-3 and 35-28) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Washington and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Scoring has dipped the last three games for the Huskies, a trend Arizona would like to contribute towards.
Washington came up short against Stanford last week, falling 23-13. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Aaron Fuller, who caught nine passes for 171 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Fuller has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Arizona was successful in their previous meeting against Colorado, and they didn't afford Colorado any payback this time around. The Wildcats snuck past Colorado with a 35-30 win. The victory was familiar territory for Arizona, who now has four in a row.
Arizona's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona enters the contest having picked the ball off nine times, good for fourth in the the nation. Washington is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off seven times, good for 10th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.40
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Washington have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Washington 35 vs. Arizona 28
- Oct 31, 2015 - Washington 49 vs. Arizona 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Penn State vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa vs. Penn State game 10,000 times.
-
Week 7 CFB odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Virginia star DB Hall carted off field
The senior was a CBS Sports preseason first-team All-America
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 7
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 7 of the 2019 college football season
-
Miami vs. Virginia pick, live stream
A preview of what to expect from Friday night ACC action between UVA and Miami
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, computer picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game