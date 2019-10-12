Watch Arizona vs. Washington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Arizona 4-1-0; Washington 4-2-0

What to Know

Washington won both of their matches against Arizona last season (49-3 and 35-28) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Washington and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Scoring has dipped the last three games for the Huskies, a trend Arizona would like to contribute towards.

Washington came up short against Stanford last week, falling 23-13. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Aaron Fuller, who caught nine passes for 171 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Fuller has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Arizona was successful in their previous meeting against Colorado, and they didn't afford Colorado any payback this time around. The Wildcats snuck past Colorado with a 35-30 win. The victory was familiar territory for Arizona, who now has four in a row.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona enters the contest having picked the ball off nine times, good for fourth in the the nation. Washington is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off seven times, good for 10th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.40

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Washington have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.