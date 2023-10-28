Who's Playing

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Oregon State 6-1, Arizona 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arizona will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. After each having a week off, the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon State Beavers will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at Arizona Stadium. Arizona will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Arizona two weeks ago. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew Washington State out of the water with a 44-6 final score. The result was nothing new for Arizona, who have now won three games by 21 points or more so far this season.

Jonah Coleman was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns, and also picked up 98 receiving yards. Coleman was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 69 yards. Another player making a difference was Rayshon Luke, who rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Arizona, racking up 14 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Tyler Loop: he added nine points with three field goals, and another five kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Oregon State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13 points), and they went ahead and made it three two weeks ago. They walked away with a 36-24 victory over UCLA. That's two games straight that Oregon State has won by exactly 12 points.

Oregon State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was DJ Uiagalelei, who threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 11.1 yards per attempt. The team also got some help courtesy of Jack Velling, who picked up 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Oregon State, their win was their eighth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-1.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Wildcats have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 164.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Beavers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 195.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Oregon State is a 3.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Oregon State.