FIU Panthers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: FIU 4-6, Arkansas 3-7

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Arkansas will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the FIU Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Arkansas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were completely outmatched by Auburn at home and fell 48-10. Having soared to a lofty 39 points in the game before, Arkansas' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite the loss, Arkansas had strong showings from Jacolby Criswell, who threw for 19 yards and a touchdown, and Isaac TeSlaa, who picked up 32 receiving yards and a touchdown. Criswell was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 60 yards.

Meanwhile, FIU gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Middle Tennessee, falling 40-6. FIU has struggled against Middle Tennessee recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Arkansas bumped their record down to 3-7 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 14.7 points per game. As for FIU, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

Not only did FIU and Arkansas lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 29.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Arkansas is a big 29.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 51 points.

