Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Kent State 0-1, Arkansas 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas should still be riding high after a big win, while Kent State will be looking to get back into the win column.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas was the clear victor by a 56-13 margin over Western Carolina. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Arkansas had established a 32 point advantage.

QB KJ Jefferson looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 23 attempts. Jefferson wound up with a passer rating of 211.2. Arkansas also got help from WR Jaedon Wilson who showed off his sure hands for 83 receiving yards.

Kent State kicked off their season on the road on Thursday and hit a couple of potholes. Kent State was pulverized by UCF 56-6. The last quarter was a mere formality, since it was already 42-6 by the end of the third quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Flashes had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 240 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UCF gained 723.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Arkansas, as the team is favored by a full 38 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Arkansas ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 4-2 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $671.07. On the other hand, Kent State was 1-4 as the underdog last season.







The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

