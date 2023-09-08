Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Memphis 1-0, Arkansas State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Memphis will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Memphis took care of business in their home opener on Saturday (and then some). They blew past Bethune-Cook. 56-14. Memphis pushed the score to 49-7 by the end of the third, a deficit Bethune-Cook. had nochance of recovering from.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Arkansas State as the team failed to score. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 73-0 bruising that they suffered against Oklahoma on Saturday. Winning is pretty hard when you can't find the end zone and score ten fewer touchdowns than the other team, as Arkansas State did.

Arkansas State's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Courtney Jackson, who posted 66 receiving yards. Jackson's longest reception was for 47 yards. Securing the other side of the line was LB Javante Mackey, who stumped the offense to the tune of eight tackles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Red Wolves had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 208 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Oklahoma gained 642.

Looking ahead, Memphis shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 21.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over Arkansas State in their previous matchup last September, winning 44-32. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have the home-turf advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Memphis is a big 21.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas State in the last 3 years.