Watch Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas State (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)

Current Records: Arkansas State 5-4; Coastal Carolina 4-5

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 3 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday. Arkansas State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to right the ship.

The Red Wolves were hampered by 90 penalty yards against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid win over UL-Monroe two weeks ago, winning 48-41. RB Marcel Murray went supernova for Arkansas State as he rushed for 175 yards and three TDs on 24 carries. Murray put himself on the highlight reel with a 57-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Murray's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Coastal Carolina last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 48-7 defeat at the hands of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Chanticleers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing.

The Red Wolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Their home field has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

The Red Wolves took their matchup against the Chanticleers when the two teams last met in November of last year by a conclusive 44-16 score. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.99

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Wolves, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Arkansas State have won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last five years.