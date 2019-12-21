Watch Arkansas State vs. FIU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arkansas State vs. FIU football game
Who's Playing
FIU @ Arkansas State
Current Records: FIU 6-6; Arkansas State 7-5
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the FIU Panthers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Arkansas State and FIU will compete for holiday cheer in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday at Cramton Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET test.
Three weeks ago, the Red Wolves were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the South Alabama Jaguars 34-30. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Arkansas State was the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, FIU fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Marshall Thundering Herd three weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. FIU lost to Marshall 30-27. QB James Morgan had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Wolves are stumbling into the game with the fifth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 480.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Red Wolves, the Panthers rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 178.5 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cramton Bowl -- Montgomery, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.91
Odds
The Red Wolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Red Wolves slightly, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
