Watch Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arkansas State (home) vs. Georgia Southern (away)

Current Records: Arkansas State 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-4

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.1 points per contest. Arkansas State and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Red Wolves can thank their lucky stars for their win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week. The final score was a hard-fought 28-27. QB Layne Hatcher and WR Kirk Merritt were among the main playmakers for the Red Wolves as the former passed for 305 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts and the latter caught seven passes for 70 yards and two TDs. The Red Wolves' victory came on a 21-yard TD pass from Hatcher to Merritt with only 0:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern made easy work of the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and carried off a 51-29 win. Georgia Sou rn QB Shai Werts did work as he rushed for 53 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 6-4 and Georgia Southern to 5-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Wolves rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. Less enviably, the Eagles are worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 61.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.77

Odds

The Red Wolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Arkansas State have won two out of their last three games against Georgia Southern.