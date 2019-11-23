Watch Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas State (home) vs. Georgia Southern (away)
Current Records: Arkansas State 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-4
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.1 points per contest. Arkansas State and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Red Wolves can thank their lucky stars for their win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week. The final score was a hard-fought 28-27. QB Layne Hatcher and WR Kirk Merritt were among the main playmakers for the Red Wolves as the former passed for 305 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts and the latter caught seven passes for 70 yards and two TDs. The Red Wolves' victory came on a 21-yard TD pass from Hatcher to Merritt with only 0:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern made easy work of the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and carried off a 51-29 win. Georgia Sou rn QB Shai Werts did work as he rushed for 53 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.
Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 6-4 and Georgia Southern to 5-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Wolves rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. Less enviably, the Eagles are worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 61.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.77
Odds
The Red Wolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Arkansas State have won two out of their last three games against Georgia Southern.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Georgia Southern 28 vs. Arkansas State 21
- Oct 04, 2017 - Arkansas State 43 vs. Georgia Southern 25
- Oct 05, 2016 - Arkansas State 27 vs. Georgia Southern 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
CFB DFS, Week 13: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
What games to watch in Week 13
Big Ten and Big 12 battles headline the penultimate week of the regular season
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 13
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 13 of the 2019 college football season
-
NW commit charged with sexual assault
The male suspect, 18-year-old Aidan Atkinson, is facing four felony and five misdemeanor counts
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Rutgers vs. Michigan State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rutgers vs. Michigan State football game