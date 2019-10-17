Watch Arkansas State vs. Louisiana: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arkansas State (home) vs. Louisiana (away)

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-3-0; Louisiana 4-2-0

What to Know

Arkansas State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.67 points per game before their next contest. Arkansas State and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves and Louisiana are even-steven over their past four head-to-heads (both 2-2).

The Red Wolves came up short against Georgia State two weeks ago, falling 52-38. A silver lining for the Red Wolves was the play of WR Omar Bayless, who caught eight passes for 154 yards and three TDs.

Meanwhile, Louisiana came into their game this week averaging 44.40 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They fell to App. State 17-7. Louisiana's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Wolves are fourth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Red Wolves, the Ragin' Cajuns enter the matchup with 22 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.14

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Arkansas State and Louisiana both have two wins in their last four games.