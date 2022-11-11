Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-8; Arkansas State 2-7

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Centennial Bank Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Red Wolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 31-3 punch to the gut against the South Alabama Jaguars two weeks ago. Arkansas State was down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB Johnnie Lang Jr. had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fumbled the ball once with only 14 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, UMass was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Connecticut Huskies last Friday. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with UMass falling 27-10. Massachusetts' defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Cam Sullivan-Brown, who caught five passes for one TD and 124 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Sullivan-Brown's 53-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.