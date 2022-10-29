Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Arkansas State

Current Records: South Alabama 5-2; Arkansas State 2-6

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves haven't won a matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars since Nov. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Red Wolves and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Arkansas State received a tough blow last week as they fell 38-18 to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Arkansas State was down 38-12 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Arkansas State, but they got one touchdown from TE Seydou Traore.

Meanwhile, South Alabama entered their game against the Troy Trojans last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Jaguars didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 10-6 to Troy. QB Carter Bradley had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.38 yards per passing attempt.

The Red Wolves are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Arkansas State at 2-6 and South Alabama at 5-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arkansas State comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at two. But South Alabama enters the contest having picked the ball off nine times, good for 18th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 9-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jaguars as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

South Alabama have won four out of their last seven games against Arkansas State.