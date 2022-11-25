Who's Playing

Troy @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Troy 9-2; Arkansas State 3-8

What to Know

The Troy Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Troy and the Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Troy has a defense that allows only 16.64 points per game, so Arkansas State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks typically have all the answers at home, but last week Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy took down the Warhawks 34-16. RB Kimani Vidal went supernova for the Trojans as he rushed for two TDs and 241 yards on 29 carries.

Troy's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Louisiana-Monroe's offensive line to sack QB Chandler Rogers five times for a total loss of 40 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves were close but no cigar last week as they fell 16-13 to the Texas State Bobcats. No one had a standout game offensively for Arkansas State, but RB Johnnie Lang Jr. led the way with one touchdown.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Troy's win lifted them to 9-2 while Arkansas State's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 3-8. We'll see if Troy's success rolls on or if Arkansas State is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State and Troy both have two wins in their last four games.