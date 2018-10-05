Watch Arkansas vs. Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (away)

Current records: Arkansas 1-4; Alabama 5-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. On Saturday they take on Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. Alabama is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Arkansas is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

When you finish with 320 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Alabama steamrollered Louisiana 56-14. With Alabama ahead 49-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Arkansas came up short against Texas A&M last Saturday, falling 24-17.

Alabama's win lifted them to 5-0 while Arkansas's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. In Alabama's win, Jaylen Waddle caught passes for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns and Henry Ruggs caught passes for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Arkansas have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Crimson Tide is a big 35 point favorite against the Razorbacks.

This season, Arkansas are 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Alabama, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Alabama has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last 4 years.