Watch Arkansas vs. Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Arkansas vs. Alabama football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (away)
Current records: Arkansas 1-4; Alabama 5-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. On Saturday they take on Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. Alabama is cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Arkansas is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
When you finish with 320 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Alabama steamrollered Louisiana 56-14. With Alabama ahead 49-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Meanwhile, Arkansas came up short against Texas A&M last Saturday, falling 24-17.
Alabama's win lifted them to 5-0 while Arkansas's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. In Alabama's win, Jaylen Waddle caught passes for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns and Henry Ruggs caught passes for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Arkansas have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Crimson Tide is a big 35 point favorite against the Razorbacks.
This season, Arkansas are 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Alabama, they are 3-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Alabama has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Alabama Crimson Tide 41 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 9
- 2016 - Arkansas Razorbacks 30 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 49
- 2015 - Alabama Crimson Tide 27 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 14
