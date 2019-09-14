Watch Arkansas vs. Colorado State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 1-1-0; Colorado State 1-1-0

What to Know

Colorado State is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's matchup. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against Arkansas on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. Colorado State will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, Colorado State turned the game against W. Illinois into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 585 yards to 168. Colorado State took their game against W. Illinois by a conclusive 38-13 score. Colorado State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Marvin Kinsey Jr., who picked up 89 yards on the ground on 13 carries and snatched 2 receiving TDs, and Collin Hill, who passed for 367 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, if the Razorbacks were expecting to get some payback for the 33-37 defeat against Ole Miss the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Razorbacks came up short against Ole Miss, falling 17-31.

Arkansas' loss took them down to 1-1 while Colorado State's win pulled them up to 1-1. The Razorbacks enter the matchup with 7 sacks, good for 16th best in the nation. As for Colorado State, they rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 7 on the season. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.50

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 10 point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Colorado State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 08, 2018 - Colorado State 34 vs. Arkansas 27

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 87 degrees.