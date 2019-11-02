Watch Arkansas vs. Miss. State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Arkansas vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. Miss. State (away)
Current Records: Arkansas 2-6; Miss. State 3-5
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between Miss. State and Arkansas at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Miss. State and five for Arkansas.
Miss. State received a tough blow last week as they fell 49-30 to Texas A&M. RB Kylin Hill and QB Garrett Shrader were two go-getters for the Bulldogs despite the loss. The former rushed for 150 yards and one TD on 21 carries, while the latter picked up 64 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three passing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Arkansas lost to Alabama, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 48-7. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41 to nothing.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in November of last year, as they easily beat the Razorbacks 52-6. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Razorbacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.90
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Miss. State have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Miss. State 52 vs. Arkansas 6
- Nov 18, 2017 - Miss. State 28 vs. Arkansas 21
- Nov 19, 2016 - Arkansas 58 vs. Miss. State 42
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miss. State 51 vs. Arkansas 50
