Who's Playing

No. 14 Ole Miss @ Arkansas

Current Records: Ole Miss 8-2; Arkansas 5-5

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Rebels' 52-51 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Ole Miss entered their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Ole Miss was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 30-24 to Bama. The losing side was boosted by RB Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for two TDs and 135 yards on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was close but no cigar last week as they fell 13-10 to the LSU Tigers. No one had a standout game offensively for Arkansas, but they got scores from WR Matt Landers and QB Cade Fortin.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Rebels going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Ole Miss is now 8-2 while the Razorbacks sit at 5-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ole Miss comes into the matchup boasting the third most rushing yards per game in the nation at 259.5. Arkansas is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 223.3 rushing yards per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas have won four out of their last seven games against Ole Miss.