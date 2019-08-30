Watch Arkansas vs. Portland St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. Portland St. (away)

Last Season Records: Arkansas 2-10-0; Portland St. 4-7-0;

Arkansas and Portland St. will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 season, Arkansas is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Portland St. struggled last year, ending up 4-7.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.