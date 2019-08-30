Watch Arkansas vs. Portland St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Arkansas vs. Portland State football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. Portland St. (away)
Last Season Records: Arkansas 2-10-0; Portland St. 4-7-0;
What to Know
Arkansas and Portland St. will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 season, Arkansas is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Portland St. struggled last year, ending up 4-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.24
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
