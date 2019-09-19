Watch Arkansas vs. San Jose State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 2-1-0; San Jose State 1-1-0

What to Know

Arkansas will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against San Jose State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Arkansas will be home again for the second contest in a row.

They fell to Colorado State 27-34 when the two teams met last season; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Razorbacks were the clear victors by a 55-34 margin over Colorado State. Arkansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Starkel, who passed for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, if San Jose State was expecting to get some payback for the 10-45 loss against Tulsa the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The game between San Jose State and Tulsa was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with San Jose State falling 16-34.

The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last week, where they covered a ten-point spread.

Arkansas' win lifted them to 2-1 while San Jose State's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Razorbacks enter the matchup with 10 sacks, good for 18th best in the nation. As for the Spartans, they come into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 21 point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.