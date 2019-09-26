Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 2-2-0; Texas A&M 2-2-0

What to Know

Texas A&M is 4-0 against Arkansas since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as Texas A&M and Arkansas will face off at noon at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies will be hoping to build upon the 24-17 win they picked up against Arkansas the last time they played.

The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 139 yards due to penalties like Texas A&M did on Saturday. They came up short against Auburn, falling 28-20. The over/under? 48. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Colorado State last week, Arkansas came back down to earth. The Razorbacks fell to San Jose State 31-24. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Razorbacks were the far and away favorite.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies enter the matchup having picked the ball five times, good for 12th in the the nation. Less enviably, the Razorbacks are stumbling into the game with the 10th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 6 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Razorbacks.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last five years.