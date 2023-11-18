Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-3, Army 4-6

Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Coastal Carolina will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Coastal Carolina was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Texas State by a score of 31-23.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Coastal Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ethan Vasko, who threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pinckney did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 81 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Coastal Carolina's defense and their four sacks. Will Whitson was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Meanwhile, Army had just enough and edged Holy Cross out 17-14 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Army.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 7-3 and Army to 4-6.

Going forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with Coastal Carolina going off as just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Chanticleers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Black Knights struggle in that department as they've been even better at 193.8 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a 3-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Chanticleers slightly, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.