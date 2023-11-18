Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-3, Army 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Coastal Carolina will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Coastal Carolina waltzed into Saturday's game with four straight wins but they left with five. They walked away with a 31-23 win over Texas State.

Coastal Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ethan Vasko out in front who threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pinckney also helped out with an impressive 81 receiving yards.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Coastal Carolina's defense and their four sacks. Texas State's QB won't forget Will Whitson anytime soon given Whitson sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, Army had just enough and edged Holy Cross out 17-14 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Army.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 7-3 and Army to 4-6.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Chanticleers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Black Knights struggle in that department as they've been even better at 193.8 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Coastal Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over Army when the teams last played back in September of 2022, winning 38-28. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Army's Tyrell Robinson, who rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Coastal Carolina still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chanticleers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Sep 03, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 38 vs. Army 28

Injury Report for Army

Isaiah Alston: out (Ankle)

Joshua Lingenfelter: out (Undisclosed)

Alex Meredith: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Coastal Carolina