Who's Playing

UMass Minutemen @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: UMass 1-7, Army 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

UMass is 0-3 against Army since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a FBS Independents battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for UMass and four for Army.

Two weeks ago was a slow day for UMass as the team failed to score. There's no need to mince words: UMass lost to Penn State, and UMass lost bad. The score wound up at 63-0. UMass was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Minutemen had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 109 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Penn State gained 408.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Army as the team failed to score. They were completely outmatched by LSU on the road and fell 62-0. Army was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

UMass' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 10.3 points per game. As for Army, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, Army and UMass failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Army is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

UMass was pulverized by Army 44-7 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Thankfully for UMass, Tyhier Tyler (who rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Army is a big 10-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Series History

Army has won all of the games they've played against UMass in the last 4 years.

Nov 26, 2022 - Army 44 vs. UMass 7

Nov 20, 2021 - Army 33 vs. UMass 17

Nov 09, 2019 - Army 63 vs. UMass 7

Injury Report for Army

Isaiah Alston: out (Ankle)

Joshua Lingenfelter: out (Undisclosed)

Bryson Daily: questionable (Undisclosed)

Alex Meredith: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UMass