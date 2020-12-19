It took nearly 59 minutes of game time, an interception a 16-play drive and a fourth down, but Army captured its third Commander-in-Chief trophy in the past four years with a 10-7 win over Air Force. The go-ahead score by running back Jakobi Buchanan came with 1:13 left in the game on fourth and goal to put the Black Knights up. The defense secured the win on the next possession with its third interception on the day.

The touchdown was part of a 14-point swing for Army. With just over eight minutes left in the game and Air Force up 7-3, quarterback Haaziq Daniels tossed a pick into the end zone, giving Army another shot at taking the lead. What ensued was a typical Black Knights offensive possession: a 16-play drive that covered 80 yards and took up just over seven minutes of game time, culminating in Buchanan's score on fourth and goal.

Oddly enough, the drive wasn't even the longest for Army on the day; the Black Knights had a 20-play drive ending in a field goal earlier in the game to go up 3-0. However, it was one of the longest drives on the day. Army wasn't able to move the ball more than 50 yards on any of its other possessions against the Falcons.

With a 15-0 win over Navy a week ago, Army has secured the Commander-in-Chief trophy and could very well win 10 games again for the third time in the past four years with a bowl victory. Army is scheduled to play in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 26 against an opponent to be determined.