Watch Army vs. VMI: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. VMI (away)

Current Records: Army 4-6; VMI 4-6

What to Know

The VMI Keydets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.20 points per game. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Army West Point Black Knights at noon ET at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. VMI staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 60-21, which was the final score in VMI's tilt against the Furman Paladins last week. The Keydets were down 46-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 430 more yards than your opponent like Army did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They really took it to the Massachusetts Minutemen for a full four quarters, racking up a 63-7 win. Army QB Jabari Laws did work as he rushed for 140 yards and one TD on eight carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Laws' 83-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Laws has never finished with more yards this season.

VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Army's victory lifted them to 4-6 while VMI's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Army can repeat their recent success or if VMI bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Keydets.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.