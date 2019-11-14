Watch Army vs. VMI: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Army West Point vs. VMI football game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. VMI (away)
Current Records: Army 4-6; VMI 4-6
What to Know
The VMI Keydets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.20 points per game. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Army West Point Black Knights at noon ET at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. VMI staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 60-21, which was the final score in VMI's tilt against the Furman Paladins last week. The Keydets were down 46-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 430 more yards than your opponent like Army did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They really took it to the Massachusetts Minutemen for a full four quarters, racking up a 63-7 win. Army QB Jabari Laws did work as he rushed for 140 yards and one TD on eight carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Laws' 83-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Laws has never finished with more yards this season.
VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Army's victory lifted them to 4-6 while VMI's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Army can repeat their recent success or if VMI bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Keydets.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football.
-
Rejuvenated Baylor meets Oklahoma
Rhule has led a massive turnaround for the Bears, but the Big 12's most dominant team stands...
-
San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Fresno State football.
-
La. Tech vs. Marshall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall matchup...
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game