Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Army West Point

Current Records: Abilene Christian 0-1; Army West Point 2-1

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Abilene Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Wildcats were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the UTEP Miners two weeks ago. Abilene Christian was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 17-13 to UTEP. Abilene Christian's only touchdown came from RB Jermiah Dobbins.

Meanwhile, Army West Point might not have won anyway, but with 117 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats 24-10. One thing holding the Black Knights back was the mediocre play of QB Christian Anderson, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.48 yards per passing attempt. Anderson's longest connection was to WR Isaiah Alston for 31 yards in the first quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 30-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 30.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.