Mercer @ Army West Point

The Mercer Bears have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the Army West Point Black Knights at noon ET Oct. 24 at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Mercer is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Bears didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 34-28 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Army bagged a 28-16 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners last week. Army's RB Anthony Adkins looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 101 yards on eight carries. This was the first time Adkins has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Army West Point's win lifted them to 4-1 while Mercer's loss dropped them down to 0-0. We'll see if Army's success rolls on or if Mercer is able to steal their positive momentum.

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

The Black Knights are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 31.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.