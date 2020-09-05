Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Army West Point

Last Season Records: Army West Point 5-8; Middle Tenn. 4-8

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the Army West Point Black Knights are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Middle Tenn. struggled last year, ending up 4-8. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Army West Point (5-8), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Raiders were 18th worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last season, with the team giving up 265.3 on average (bottom 87%). Army West Point experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked second worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 82 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.