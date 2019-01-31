Watch as Clemson's Dabo Swinney sends equipment manager with special needs to the Super Bowl
David Saville has worked with Clemson since 2011
Everybody football fan in the country is looking for tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday, and one massive Clemson fan scored two tickets courtesy of coach Dabo Swinney. David Saville, who has Down syndrome and works as Clemson's equipment manager, was presented with two tickets to the big game following a team workout.
"You do so much for this team," Swinney said in the video. "The joy you bring every day. The perspective. How hard you work. You are one of the hardest workers we got around here. We all love you, so we got a special gift for you. I don't know if you are interested, I know you are busy. But the NFL has presented you with two Super Bowl tickets to the Super Bowl this year."
Saville first came into contact with Clemson through the school's "ClemsonLIFE" program, which prepares students with special needs to live independently and compete for jobs after their college careers.
"He's there every single day. He takes unbelievable pride in his job, and he's a part of our team. He's got the sweetest spirit," said coach Swinney, according to the Lejeune Foundation.
If you're in Atlanta for the big game, keep an eye out for Saville.
Super Bowl LIII will air on CBS and stream free both here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on most connected devices.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wash. St. extends Leach through 2023
Leach has been the coach of the Cougars since 2012
-
Report: USC to hire Harrell as OC
Harrell has helped lead one of the most productive offenses in the country at North Texas
-
Will Briles be coaching again in 2020?
Briles was fired in May 2016 during an investigation into sexual assaults committed by Baylor...
-
Four Signing Day battles to watch
The battle for No. 1 is likely locked up but here are four more to watch on National Signing...
-
Report: Bama hires ex-Oklahoma DC Stoops
Nick Saban has hired a long list of recently out-of-work coaches
-
2018-19 coaching carousel final grades
The carousel stopped spinning only to get started back up again, so we are revisiting our...