Watch as Clemson's Dabo Swinney sends equipment manager with special needs to the Super Bowl

Everybody football fan in the country is looking for tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday, and one massive Clemson fan scored two tickets courtesy of coach Dabo Swinney. David Saville, who has Down syndrome and works as Clemson's equipment manager, was presented with two tickets to the big game following a team workout.

MUST-SEE || Coach Swinney surprises our man David Saville with TWO TICKETS TO THE @SUPERBOWL!!! 😄😄😄 #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/Z5EERJLGx6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 31, 2019

"You do so much for this team," Swinney said in the video. "The joy you bring every day. The perspective. How hard you work. You are one of the hardest workers we got around here. We all love you, so we got a special gift for you. I don't know if you are interested, I know you are busy. But the NFL has presented you with two Super Bowl tickets to the Super Bowl this year."

Saville first came into contact with Clemson through the school's "ClemsonLIFE" program, which prepares students with special needs to live independently and compete for jobs after their college careers.

"He's there every single day. He takes unbelievable pride in his job, and he's a part of our team. He's got the sweetest spirit," said coach Swinney, according to the Lejeune Foundation.

If you're in Atlanta for the big game, keep an eye out for Saville.

Super Bowl LIII will air on CBS and stream free both here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on most connected devices.