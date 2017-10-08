Watch as sister of WMU tight end celebrates TD on field in middle of the game

The celebration came during the first of seven overtimes

I've heard of fans rushing the field after a big win, but I don't think I've ever seen a family member celebrate a touchdown on the field ... in the middle of a game. 

Western Michigan beat Buffalo 71-68 in a wild seven-overtime game. Turns out, though, the twists and turns weren't limited to the scoring. During the first overtime, Western Michigan tight end Donnie Ernsberger scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass. But afterward, Ernsberger's sister ran on to the field to celebrate the score. The problem? The game wasn't over. Western Michigan pulled to within one point of Buffalo (38-37), but still needed to kick the extra point to tie the game and send it to another overtime. 

The celebration netted a penalty assessed on the extra point. Had that been missed, family dinners in the Ernsberger household may have been awkward. They still might be. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories