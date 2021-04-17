FCS football moved its season to the spring, and Saturday provided one of the craziest plays of the entire year -- spring or fall.

Villanova was down by two touchdowns to Delaware late in their matchup, and suddenly, magic happened. Quarterback Daniel Smith rolled to his right and appeared to be taken down by his shoelaces. But shortly before hitting the ground, Smith lost the ball, it flew over his head and came to rest in the welcoming arms of Charlie Gilroy for a 1-yard touchdown. At least, that's what it will be in the box score.

Take a look at a play that looked more like a video game glitch than a touchdown pass.

That brought the Wildcats within a touchdown, but Delaware was too much in the end as it held on to a 27-20 win. Even though Villanova didn't pull off the comeback, it gave the college football world a play for the ages on Saturday.

The Wildcats dropped to 2-2 on the season while Delaware moved to 5-0.