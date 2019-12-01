WATCH: Auburn gets wild interception, runs it back for longest pick six in Iron Bowl history
Only the Iron Bowl and Auburn Jesus could produce something this crazy
There's definitely something about the Iron Bowl in Jordan Hare that produces some wild results. Everyone knows about the kick six from 2013 -- but this pick-six featuring linebacker Zakoby McClain has its own brand of absurdity.
With Auburn's defense facing a first-and-goal in the third quarter, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones tried to find Najee Harris in the flat for a touchdown. However, the Tigers got instant pressure on Jones, who threw the ball a bit behind Harris. But instead of the ball fall innocently to the ground, it found its way into McClain's hands, who returned it 100 yards the other way for a touchdown. The longest pick six in Iron Bowl history put the Tigers up 36-31.
Here's another, clearer angle. Harris actually almost catches the ball behind his back, but it deflects right into McClain's lap.
It was truly one of those plays that probably couldn't happen again in 99 more tries. McClain was Johnny-on-the-spot and with some awareness, managed to make a heck of a play. It was, however, the second pick six of the game for the Tigers. Smoke Monday returned Jones' first interception 29 yards for a touchdown in the first half.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wisconsin wins the Big Ten West
Wisconsin has been to more Big Ten Championship games than any other Big Ten program
-
LSU vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers are looking to stay perfect ahead of the SEC Championship Game
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 14
A closer look at the top games on the slate for the final full week of the 2019 college football...
-
CFB Week 14 Saturday viewer's guide
Rivalry week -- the best week of the year -- has arrived as the 2019 regular season comes to...
-
WATCH: Jaylen Waddle scores quick TDs
Waddle scored on a kickoff return and a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Tigers
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Oklahoma vs. Okahoma State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the Sooners and Cowboys meet in Bedlam
-
San Jose State vs. Fresno State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the San Jose State vs. Fresno State football game