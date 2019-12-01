WATCH: Auburn gets wild interception, runs it back for longest pick six in Iron Bowl history

There's definitely something about the Iron Bowl in Jordan Hare that produces some wild results. Everyone knows about the kick six from 2013 -- but this pick-six featuring linebacker Zakoby McClain has its own brand of absurdity.

With Auburn's defense facing a first-and-goal in the third quarter, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones tried to find Najee Harris in the flat for a touchdown. However, the Tigers got instant pressure on Jones, who threw the ball a bit behind Harris. But instead of the ball fall innocently to the ground, it found its way into McClain's hands, who returned it 100 yards the other way for a touchdown. The longest pick six in Iron Bowl history put the Tigers up 36-31.

HOW DID THIS JUST HAPPEN!???!?!?! pic.twitter.com/lyJ2tkj465 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2019

Here's another, clearer angle. Harris actually almost catches the ball behind his back, but it deflects right into McClain's lap.

It was truly one of those plays that probably couldn't happen again in 99 more tries. McClain was Johnny-on-the-spot and with some awareness, managed to make a heck of a play. It was, however, the second pick six of the game for the Tigers. Smoke Monday returned Jones' first interception 29 yards for a touchdown in the first half.